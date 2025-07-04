Famously Poo-Filled Seine Is Open To Public For First Time In A Century

It's the Fourth of July here in the good ol' US of A, which means we're spending the day grilling, swimming, and trying our best not to accidentally blow our own fingers off with an M80.

Over in France (happy early Bastille Day, by the way) they're doing some swimming too, only instead of doing it in a pool, lake, or ocean as is the case for those of us here in the States, Parisians are taking a dip in the famously poo-filled Seine for the first time in over a century.

Now, you may recall that cleaning up the iconic river that weaves its way through the City of Lights was one of the biggest hurdles facing last summer's Summer Olympics in Paris, with the city's mayor taking a swim to prove to the world that the water was safe for athletes to swim in, despite threats of poo-tests from unhappy citizens.

While Olympians were the first to brave the water — which despite the Mayor of Paris' stamp of approval was still not like swimming at the Four Seasons — regular folk who aren't cut out for the Olympics can do it too.

According to ABC News, three new swim sites will be opening this weekend including one near Notre Dame Cathedral and another close to the Eiffel Tower.

I guess it'd be cool to float in an innertube while gnawing on a baguette and balancing a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon on my belly while looking up at the Eiffel Tower, but I don't think I'd want to be one of the first non-Olympians to go splashing into the Seine in 100 years.

I'm just some (very handsome) guy, but I don't understand why after 100 years of being unswimmable, the river can't go back to that in a hurry. Maybe I'd be in the third or fourth wave of swimmers just to see how the ones in front of me fare.

That's the only way to do it. Sit back and make sure people aren't emerging from the water with a third eye like Blinky the Fish from The Simpsons or only getting in up to their knees before they have an alleged doody-sighting.

But aside from that, it's probably a nice way to cool off on a balmy Paris day.

Have fun!