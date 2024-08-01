Olympic Triathlete Explains Just How Disgusting French River Is

More Olympic triathlon athletes are speaking up about their horrendous ordeal that they experienced during yesterday's event. The issue at hand was that Paris' Seine River was so badly filled with harmful bacteria and literally feces due to an antiquated sewage system that is so bad that French citizens have been banned from entering the water since 1923.

So what'd the Olympics do? Of course, they would have some of the best athletes in the world compete in it. Who knows, maybe they are trying to form a new breed of X-Men mutants.

"While swimming under the bridge, I felt and saw things that we shouldn’t think about too much," Brazil's Jolien Vermeylen told TV channel VTM after completing the 1500-meter swim through the Seine.

This is taking the ‘Turd!’ scene from Caddyshack to a whole new level, folks.

TRIATHLON WAS POSTPONED EARLIER THIS WEEK DUE TO UNSAFE BACTERIA

But surely, Vermeylen and the other athletes dare not swallow any of the E. coli infested water, right?

Wrong.

"We’ll know tomorrow if I’m sick or not. It doesn’t taste like Coca-Cola or Sprite," the Brazilian tri-athlete continued. Her comments came shortly after Canadian tri-athlete Tyler "Upchuck" Mislawchuk was seen throwing up after his completion of the three-tiered swimming, cycling and running competition.

Ya gotta hand it to the French. They had years to get the Seine River situation under control - even spending over $1.5 billion to try and come up with a way to clean the water and protect the athletes. Good to know it's not just here in America that our politicians can't get things done correctly!