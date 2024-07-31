Canadian Olympic Triathlon Athlete Pukes After Swimming In Digusting Seine River

One of the men's Olympic triathlon athletes that swam in the bacteria-ridden Seine River was seen throwing up not too long after completing the race.

Canadian tri-athlete Tyler Mislawchuk immediately began puking as soon as he crossed the finish line Wednesday afternoon - a competition that was delayed multiple times because of unsafe and hazardous bacteria levels that included feces and E. coli.

WOOF!!!

It's unclear whether Mislawchuck, whose last name conveniently just happens to rhyme with ‘upchuck,’ threw up due to the Seine water or if he just happened to be exhausted in general after completing the swimming, cycling and running three-tier race.

Regardless, it's another one of those ‘you can’t make it up,' real-life situations that we thrive on here at OutKick.

PARIS SPENT $1.5 BILLION TO CLEAN THE SEINE RIVER - IT DIDN'T WORK

Paris' Seine River has caused all sorts of problems both in the lead up to the Olympic Games and this past week.

After spending over $1.5 BILLION on new plumbing and sanitary systems to help shift some of the disgusting wastewater away from the Seine, Olympic officials were still not satisfied that the water was clean enough just up until a few weeks ago. It became such a PR mess that the Mayor of Paris had to jump in - goggles and all, to prove that ‘everything was fine!'

Swimming has been banned in the Seine River for local residents since 1923 because of poor water quality conditions.

Despite Paris organizers thinking they had everything set to go, last Friday's Opening Ceremony a torrential downpour said differently as the sewage system backed up and leaked BACK into the Seine. The Olympics' environmental scientists began testing the water and determined it was unsafe and postponed both the men and women triathlon competitions until earlier Wednesday.

Great Britain's Alex Yee won the gold, New Zealand's Hayden Wilde took silver, and France's Leo Bergere was awarded the bronze medal.

We'll see if any of them suddenly start feeling as sick as Mislawchuck does after swimming in the Seine soon!