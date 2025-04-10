Famous NFL Beef Comes To An End As Michael Crabtree, Aqib Talib Make Peace

Put a fork in it.

NFL wideouts and cornerbacks are like cats and mice on the football field, chasing each other and sparking famous beefs.

Think Odell Beckham Jr. vs. Josh Norman or Andre Johnson vs. Cortland Finnegan.

Ex-Niners and Raiders WR Michael Crabtree, 37, had his share of enemies, including Aqib Talib, 39, who always knew how to prod his rivals.

These two were at each other’s necks on the gridiron.

Talib once snatched Crabtree’s chain — a cardinal sin among NFL players — igniting one of the league’s spiciest rivalries.

But now, in a twist, Talib says he’s settled things with "old Crab" and calls him a friend.

"That’s my dog," Talib shared on "The Pacman Jones Show" (relayed by TMZ). "We ain’t like the talking-every-day type, but it’s entertainment. We work in entertainment, so we let the entertainment be entertainment."

Even more surprising? Talib revealed his son plays on Crabtree’s youth football team.

"My son plays on his little ‘Crab 5’ right now," he said.

Long past the height of their feud, this 2025 news of Crabtree and Talib mending fences offers hope that even the most heated rivals can come to terms.

(Looking at you, China.)

