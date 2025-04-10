Famous NFL Beef Comes To An End As Michael Crabtree, Aqib Talib Make Peace

PublishedUpdated

Put a fork in it.

NFL wideouts and cornerbacks are like cats and mice on the football field, chasing each other and sparking famous beefs.

Think Odell Beckham Jr. vs. Josh Norman or Andre Johnson vs. Cortland Finnegan.

Ex-Niners and Raiders WR Michael Crabtree, 37, had his share of enemies, including Aqib Talib, 39, who always knew how to prod his rivals.

SANTA CLARA, Calf. - Aqib Talib of the Denver Broncos celebrates after defeating the Carolina Panthers during Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium on February 7, 2016.  (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

These two were at each other’s necks on the gridiron. 

Talib once snatched Crabtree’s chain — a cardinal sin among NFL players — igniting one of the league’s spiciest rivalries.

But now, in a twist, Talib says he’s settled things with "old Crab" and calls him a friend.

"That’s my dog," Talib shared on "The Pacman Jones Show" (relayed by TMZ). "We ain’t like the talking-every-day type, but it’s entertainment. We work in entertainment, so we let the entertainment be entertainment."

SAN FRANCISCO - Michael Crabtree of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates catching a third quarter touchdown pass against the Chicago Bears at Candlestick Park on November 19, 2012.  (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Even more surprising? Talib revealed his son plays on Crabtree’s youth football team.

"My son plays on his little ‘Crab 5’ right now," he said.

Long past the height of their feud, this 2025 news of Crabtree and Talib mending fences offers hope that even the most heated rivals can come to terms.

(Looking at you, China.)

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Tags
Written by

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

AA's insights on topics ranging from cinema to food and politics transformed the lives of average folks worldwide into followers of the OutKick Way©

Trying to out-wit this writer has been likened to staring at the sun and waiting for it to blink first. 

Interests: Jeopardy, movies, Jiu-Jitsu, faith, Los Angeles. (follow @alejandroaveela on X)