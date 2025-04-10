Democrats Shouting 'Insider Trading!' After Trump's Tariff Pivot Need To Sit This One Out For Obvious Reasons

Fine. Someone needs to say it, and I'll go ahead and be the one. No problem!

Hey, AOC … sit this one out. Actually, that goes for all you Democrats out there screaming "INSIDER TRADING!" today on the heels of Donald Trump's tariff rug-pull from Wednesday afternoon.

I can assure you that none of you want to open this box. I promise. And you know who would be the first person to agree with me? Nancy Pelosi.

Weird that she isn't bitching and moaning today about Trump and the stock market, by the way. Wonder why?! Anyone? Bueller?

If you want to see – and hear – insane levels of hypocrisy from the left, yesterday was a prime example. It was also a prime example of their stupidity and inability to see things right in front of their face.

Don't blame Trump and Republicans for not listening and reading between the lines. That's not on them. That's on you.

Trump posted yesterday morning that it would be a great time to buy stocks. He literally told us. That's not insider trading. That's outsider trading. You either listened, or you didn't.

I wish I did. I have two kids and a job. I don't have time to react to things like that. Wish I did. Wish I had. But I chose instead to finish Nightcaps. Idiot! Oh well. You live and you learn.

But you know what I'm not doing today? Accusing the government of insider trading. That's silly, especially coming from a Democrat. And you all know why.

Let's not get on our high horse all of a sudden

Look, I'm not telling you shady things don't go in congress. I'm not stupid. They do, and have for years – decades – now. Obviously, insider trading should be banned. Do you know how many HR videos I have to sit through a year about insider trading? It's a big deal, especially at big corporations.

I'm not gonna sit here and speculate about what may or may not have happened in the hours leading up to Trump's announcement on tariffs. I don't know, and neither does AOC. We can all guess, but good luck cracking the Trump code. I'm not sure even Trump's cracked it.

What I do know is what I saw with my own two eyes, and that was Trump literally telling us to BUY BUY BUY!

You know what it reminded me of? Gee, I don't know, a certain president from way back in 2009:

Here's something else I know, and this is coming from someone with very little knowledge of how Wall Street works: panic-selling is always stupid. The stock market will always rebound. Always has, always will.

If you sold over the past week, you probably aren't cut out for it. The past week was the best buying opportunity in a year. It was like when the Big Lots! down the road from my house went out of business a few weeks ago (sad).

All the furniture was on sale. Everything needed to go. I bought a giant sectional couch for half the price, and then turned around and sold it for twice as much on Facebook Marketplace. It's not rocket science – and I'm an idiot!

Let's check in with Clay to get his thoughts. He's smarter than I am – and definitely more blunt:

Well, that's one way to put it. See? Simple!

Come on, AOC. Let's not sit here and act holier-than-thou when your own party ain't exactly Mother Teresa here. Nancy Pelosi has literally been memed to death over the past few years because of her uncanny eye when it comes to buying and selling stocks. She's undefeated in the market.

Look at this graphic! Come ON:

Again, I'm not telling you what did and didn't happen. I don't really care. I don't know if this was Trump's plan all along – to box in China – or if he's just winging it. Probably a little of both.

Don't know, don't care, as long as it works in the end. I can't stand China, so I hope he tariffs them into oblivion. Nothing would make me happier.

But a Democrat crying foul over what went down yesterday? Give me a break.

Nobody should be on that soap box – left or right.