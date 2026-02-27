Atlanta Falcons Fire Former Michigan Assistant Amid Sexual Assault Investigation, Sherrone Moore Implicated

The Falcons fired LaTroy Lewis just weeks after hiring him, as Ann Arbor police investigate sexual assault allegations tied to his tenure at Michigan under Sherrone Moore.

Just two weeks after the Falcons hired former Michigan assistant LaTroy Lewis, the organization fired him on Friday amid a sexual assault investigation centered around his time in Ann Arbor, and under former head coach Sherrone Moore.

The Ann Arbor police department is currently investigating allegations that LaTroy Lewis, who was an assistant defensive line coach for the Wolverines at the time, sexually assaulted a woman on Dec. 5, 2024.

In the explosive allegations first reported by DarkoStateNews, it's alleged that LaTroy Lewis sent lewd messages to the woman who he met through an online dating app, which then led to the reported sexual assault at the Weber Inn hotel in Ann Arbor in December 2024.

It has been alleged in the report from DarkoStateNews that LaTroy Lewis started to track the location of the woman, while also threatening to kill her in a very long text message. It was then in December 2024 that the two finally met for the first time in person, where the woman claims that Lewis "physically and sexually assaults" her after coming to her hotel under the assumption of returning items she had bought him. This included golf clubs and an electronic device.

The pair did continue to communicate, which then also led to an argument being had at the woman's residence in Milford in January 2025. According to documents, police arrived at the house because of loud arguing heard by the neighbor who ultimately called 911. Once inside the house, police spoke with both the woman and Lewis. Due to lack of evidence, along with the woman saying she was OK with him staying, the police did not file any charges.

"The Ann Arbor Police Department was just recently made aware of allegations regarding a sexual assault reported to have occurred on December 5, 2024," the police department said in a statement. "The suspect in this investigation is LaTroy Lewis. The AAPD Detective Bureau launched an immediate investigation into the incident. This investigation remains active and ongoing."

Michigan Responds To Report Alleging Sherrone Moore Failed To Follow Procedures

The report stated that the woman then reached out to former Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore through SnapChat, where she told him that she was sexually assaulted by LaTroy Lewis. It's alleged by the woman that Moore did not turn those complaints over to the Title IX office, which is how these events should be handled under University of Michigan guidelines.

Although there was no police report filed during the second incident in Milford, Michigan, the woman allegedly notified Sherrone Moore that another incident involving LaTroy Lewis had taken place, which the accuser claims Moore did not care to investigate.

"As a lay person, she assumed that because he was the head football coach that he would want to address it, knowing it was one of his coaches that had done this," Attorney Karen Truszkowski said in a statement.

Following these incidents, it is alleged that Sherrone Moore sent messages to the woman asking her to come to his hotel to perform oral sex. The alleged incident was noted by DarkoStateNews with pictures of the communication.

This was said to have occurred just weeks before Sherrone Moore was fired by Michigan for an inappropriate relationship with a female staffer, which subsequently led to his arrest for home invasion and stalking.

The attorney representing Sherrone Moore, Ellen Michaels, told the Detroit Free Press that her client was innocent.

"Sherrone Moore did not fail to report misconduct, did not reward wrongdoing, and did not harass anyone. These claims are false."

In January, attorney Karen Truszkowski went to the Michigan general counsel's office to report the alleged incident, while also speaking with the law firm currently investigating the Michigan athletic department for its overall handling of investigations that have occurred over the past six years in Ann Arbor, dating back to the Jim Harbgough regime.

"These allegations are deeply concerning," University of Michigan's assistant vice president of public affairs Paul Corliss said in a statement. "As we have noted, the University launched an investigation of the circumstances and conduct leading to Sherrone Moore’s firing, as well as a broader culture review of the Athletic Department. We continue to urge anyone with relevant information to reach out to the law firm conducting the investigation at umconcerns@jenner.com. The work is ongoing, and we will be able to share more when it is completed."

We will continue following this story as it unfolds, and outside attorneys continue their investigation into the University of Michigan athletics department.