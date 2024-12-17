Falcons-Commanders Flexed Into Sunday Night Football, Who Saw That Coming?!

If you looked at the NFL schedule for Week 17 in the preseason and tried to guess which game might get moved INTO primetime, I don't know how high the Atlanta Falcons-Washington Commanders match would have ranked.

Even knowing what we know now, I'm not sure how high the game would rank. But the NFL had to get rid of the game that was previously scheduled in that slot – Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns – because that matchup is terrible.

Sure, it might have looked OK in the preseason. But with the Browns officially eliminated from playoff contention and the Dolphins all-but-eliminated, no one wanted to see that in primetime.

The problem is that the league also needed to move three games to Saturday in Week 17 (in addition to two games already slated for Christmas Day on Wednesday) and networks are able to protect certain matchups from being flexed. That left the league with very few choices for replacing Browns-Dolphins.

Thus, we have Falcons-Commanders. It's certainly better, at least on paper, than the previous option.

But the Falcons and Kirk Cousins aren't the most entertaining team to watch, and that was on full display during the team's victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.

No one watched that game and thought, "you know what we need? More Atlanta Falcons games in primetime."

Still, the Falcons are just one game back in the NFC South and the Washington Commanders currently occupy a Wild Card spot in the NFC. Theoretically, these are at least playoff teams.

Plus, Jayden Daniels is exciting. And the 12-year age gap between Cousins and Daniels makes for some interesting storylines.

Does it really, Dan? No, but I'm trying to make some lemonade here, so bear with me.

All-in-all, it doesn't really matter. There's an NFL game on a Sunday night, so people will watch. Especially considering that many fantasy football leagues will be in the championship round in Week 17, and there are plenty of players worth keeping an eye on for both teams.

And if none of that works for you, just bet on the game. That's what I do when I can't think of another good reason to watch.