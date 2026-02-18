Are A Bunch Of F1 Greats Plotting A Racing's Version Of A Supergroup?

Could we see some F1 champs partner up at Le Mans?

One of the best things about motorsports is how you can see a lot of cross-series pollination, and the bulk of that comes from sports car racing.

Just last month, I was at the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona, where you can see sports car aces sharing cars with IndyCar drivers, stock car drivers, and even some ex-Formula 1 drivers.

It's so cool that a driver in one series can have attainable aspirations to take a top prize in another, and it sounds like a group of F1 champions wouldn't mind getting together for a crack at winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Sebastian Vettel retired from F1 at the end of the 2022 season, but still keeps in touch with those currently on the grid, including Max Verstappen, who, like Vettel, won four straight championships for Red Bull.

It turns out that they sometimes talk about teaming up to race at Le Mans.

"I am also in regular contact with Max, and we talked a few years ago about how, if the opportunity arises, we would drive Le Mans together," Vettel said in an interview with Sky Sports Germany, per Motorsport.

Well, the F1 paddock is currently in Bahrain for the second of two three-day preseason tests, and Verstappen — who made his sports car debut last year at the legendary Nordschleife behind the wheel of Ferrari 296 GT3 and won — was asked about this.

"Yeah, yeah. I would love to do that. But, of course, only if we are able to fight for wins. You need to be with the right team," Verstappen said, sitting alongside Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso, a two-time champ. "So it's a bit difficult to say at the moment when this can happen. But I mean, I heard Fernando's going to be racing until he's 75 anyway. So I'm sure we'll find a time and a year to race all together."

Alonso said he'd be in too, but the two-time Le Mans winner said he'd only be interested if the team was "very well-prepared."

That's good enough for me!

Can you imagine that lineup? Vettel is a legend, Verstappen seems to be fast in anything he hops in, and Alonso could anchor the team as a proven Le Mans winner.

Someone put together a hypercar, and let's get these guys on track one of these years!