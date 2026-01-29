F1 Star Lewis Hamilton Says He's All In On Trading Cards

Trading cards are all the rage right now, especially among some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment.

Ferrari driver and seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has a lot of interests, and he revealed in a new interview that one of them is collecting — of all things — trading cards.

It's no secret that collectibles are blistering hot right now, and that includes trading cards. I mean, Logan Paul is about to sell off a Pokémon card for millions.

It seems like the Ferrari driver wasn't going to miss out on this craze.

Last year, Hamilton talked about how he had sold off his entire collection of supercars, but apparently, he still has the itch to collect. He had said that he planned to turn toward collecting art, but in a new interview with Vogue France, Hamilton said that he's all in on collectible trading cards, and it sounds like any kind.

"I'm card collecting," he explained in the video posted to social media. "There's like Pokémon, Star Wars, athlete collectible cards. I used to collect cards when I was a kid, particularly for football magazines where you'd find all the players and swap them at school.

"I have a collection, and it's just growing. I'm buying cards every week."

A few things frustrate me, like the sudden surge in popularity of trading cards. There's nothing wrong with it, I'm just jealous.

For one, I wish I could go back to Walmart in 2001, where I was begging my parents to buy me packs of Pokémon cards and telling them how much they'll be worth in the future. They'd probably say, "You said the same thing about Beanie Babies," and I'd admit I was wrong about those, but Pokémon cards really would go on to be very lucrative.

Unlike the Beanie Babies, which did not, in fact, pay for my college like we thought they might back in 1998.

I'm also annoyed that I can't remember where my old cards are. I know I kept my baseball, hockey, and NASCAR cards; they're just buried in a closet at my mom's house.

But as for my old Pokémon cards — which I could probably sell to Lewis Hamilton — I'm not so sure. I think they're with the baseball and hockey cards, but there's a chance they were sold at a yard sale at some point.

If that's the case, I may need to go crawl into bed for a few days…