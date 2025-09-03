Fierce Giants, Rockies Brawl Ends In Harsh Punishments

Both sides were playing dumb games, and here comes the hammer.

The MLB suspended San Francisco Giants' Matt Chapman and fined several players involved in a scrum on Tuesday between the Giants and Colorado Rockies, which was set off by Devers ‘pimping’ a home run off Colorado's Kyle Freeland.

Freeland took issue with Devers marveling at his home run in the first inning, and Devers took his time running around the bases. However, Devers didn't complete his trot after players from both benches swarmed in.

First, Matt Chapman went at Freeland after the Rockies pitcher started barking at Devers.

After shoving Freeland, the MLB decided that Chapman would be suspended for one game. According to MLB.com, Chapman is appealing the suspension and will play in the interim.

Chapman, Freeland and San Francisco's Willy Adames were ejected from the game on Tuesday for their roles in the scrum, which involved shoving and seemed to nearly come to blows, at least according to the Rockies' broadcast.

All three ejected players, plus Devers, were fined undisclosed amounts of money on Wednesday by Major League Baseball and skirted any missed games.

After several minutes of umps pulling away at personnel from both sides, the game resumed roughly five minutes later, and Devers recorded the longest-ever HR trot around the bases.

Considering the tussling broke out just two batters into Tuesday's game, both sides may be showing some real acrimony toward the other.

After the game, a 7-4 win by the Giants, players took more shots, including Freeland and Giants pitcher Logan Webb.

"I found it extremely disrespectful to show me up like that in the first inning," Freeland said after the loss.

Giants pitcher Logan Webb reacted: "Surprised it hasn't happened before with that guy. Just kind of runs his mouth ..."

