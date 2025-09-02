Giants, Rockies Nearly Come To Blows After Rafael Devers Flexes Home Run

Rafael Devers gets flashy on Rockies pitcher, setting off brawl.

Two batters into the game, the Giants and Rockies nearly came to blows. On Tuesday, Rafael Devers smacked a homer in the first inning against Colorado Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland — the Giants' first baseman gawked at his two-run shot deep to right for San Francisco, and Freeland didn’t stay quiet.

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 2: San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers (16) returns to the dugout past the umpiring crew after his first inning two-run home run during a game between the San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on September 2, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Still running the bases, Devers reached first before Freeland walked off the mound and yelled at him for marveling at his homer, with umpires stepping in to hold the pitcher back. 

Freeland growled at Devers for the home run, and Matt Chapman ran in to shove the pitcher.

Then, an all-out scrum broke out, and some players saw their Tuesday at work end earlier than expected.

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 2: San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers (16) runs past the Colorado Rockies infielders after an on-field incident following his first inning two-run home run during a game between the San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on September 2, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Both sides poured in, and Devers still hadn’t finished rounding the bases on his 30th homer of the year. 

Minutes passed before he returned to complete his trot. 

When the dust settled, Freeland, Chapman, and Willy Adames were all ejected over the shoving, and among the year's most heated face-offs, this was one of the more volatile brawls.

San Francisco got the highlight and the win, 7-4.

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 2: Rafael Devers #16 and Manager Bob Melvin of the San Francisco Giants stand on the field during an altercation with the Colorado Rockies after Starting pitcher Kyle Freeland #21 of the Colorado Rockies took exception with Devers following a two-run home run by Devers in the first inning at Coors Field on September 2, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

In the end, Kyle Freeland learned a hard lesson from tossing a lazy 83-miler down the middle.

