EXCLUSIVE: Congressman Calls Out MLB, Rob Manfred Over Trevor Bauer Absence, Suggests Politics Involved

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred suspended pitcher Trevor Bauer in 2021 over multiple sexual assault allegations. The key word is "allegations" as Bauer has since cleared his name.

But he still hasn't returned to Major League Baseball, previously claiming that the league is blocking him from making a comeback.

Bauer's inability to land with an MLB team is strange since he won the N.L. Cy Young Award in 2020 and had a 2.59 ERA in 2021 prior to his suspension. Plus, no team has enough starting pitching. Ever.

Now, a member of the United States Congress is getting involved. Representative Eric Burlison (R-MO) sent a letter to Manfred questioning whether Bauer's lack of a second chance is tied to the pitcher's previous support of President Donald Trump, OutKick has exclusively learned.

"Mr. Bauer was suspended for 324 games; the longest non-lifetime suspension in the history of the league - despite the fact that the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office declined to pursue criminal charges against him, citing insufficient evidence," Burlison wrote.

Burlison noted that the league eventually reduced the suspension to 194 games, after Bauer was cleared by the judicial system, but suggested that Manfred and MLB are trying to keep him out of the league, "effectively making his 194-game suspension a lifetime one."

Burlison asked Manfred whether Bauer's previous comments – specifically those in support of President Trump and those in opposition to MLB DEI policies – play a role in his continued absence.

"In 2016, Mr. Bauer publicly expressed positive views about then-candidate Donald J. Trump, including comments on social media praising Trump's campaign rhetoric and outsider status," Burlison's letter continued.

"Additionally, Mr. Bauer, in responding to a social media post, noted his belief that disrespecting fellow human beings should not be tolerated, which was taken as an opposition to MLB's diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies. And lastly, Mr. Bauer made a number of remarks prior to his suspension critical of MLB and specifically you, ranging from expanded playoffs, the marketing of MLB players, to the then refusal of MLB to investigate pitchers using sticky substances."

It's hard not to wonder whether Burlison has a strong point here. With the current state of MLB pitching, it seems likely that Bauer could certainly contribute to a team and, according to Bauer, the 34-year-old former Cy Young winner even offered to play for the league minimum, so there aren't financial concerns.

"Given the timing and severity of Mr. Bauer's suspension, it is reasonable to question whether MLB's actions were influenced more by his political stances and criticisms of [Manfred] and MLB than by the allegations against him, which have since been undermined by judicial review and evidentiary shortcomings."

You can read the full letter here:

In an exclusive statement to OutKick, Rep. Burlison expressed that the MLB is potentially setting a dangerous precedent regarding free speech of the league's players, and he wants that rectified.

"In a letter to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, I voiced my concerns about the league’s handling of Trevor Bauer’s situation. Despite no legal charges and a reduced suspension, Bauer remains sidelined—a stark contrast to others who’ve returned to play after serious incidents," Burlison told OutKick.

"I’m troubled that his absence might reflect more than just the allegations; it could tie to his outspoken views and criticism of MLB leadership. Baseball’s integrity demands transparency, so I’ve asked tough questions about the league’s actions and processes. Fans deserve answers, and I’m pushing MLB to respond openly and promptly. Fairness and accountability matter—on and off the field."

OutKick asked Rob Manfred and Major League Baseball for comment on Burlison's letter. They could not be immediately reached.

OutKick also reached out to Trevor Bauer for comment, but he could not be immediately reached.