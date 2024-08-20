Trevor Bauer Claims MLB Is Keeping Teams From Signing Him, Says One Team Is Covering Up 'Some Stuff'

Trevor Baeur has not been quiet about his desire to sign with a team and pitch in The Show for the first time since 2021, and according to him, various teams have shown interest, but it is the league itself that is keeping that from becoming a reality.

Bauer has served his 194-game suspension for violating the MLB's Domestic Violence policy, and was never charged with anything amid the ongoing case and rumors, yet can not find a team in the league willing to give him another chance on the bump.

The 33-year-old has pitched in Japan in previous seasons, and this season has been with the Diablos Rojos de Mexico in Mexico City while searching for an MLB club to sign him. On Monday, he went back-and-forth in a thread on X, formerly Twitter, explaining his side of the situation and how he's been in contact with teams, but claims the MLB is squashing any opportunity tossed his way.

"Well one team told us it’s not their decision, it’s an mlb decision. One team told me I was "too expensive" even though I offered to play for minimum, another team told us they have covered some stuff up in the past that they don’t want the media digging into to find out about," Bauer wrote.

When asked when does MLB have a say over a team signing certain players, Baeur went on to share more details.

"That’s a great question about MLB…it shouldn’t be their decision but apparently in certain cases it is…And all your coaches and players agree with that but…they’ve been told…," Baeur wrote.

"There's absolutely 0 belief that my stuff won't succeed in the league,' Bauer said. 'Every team we talk to says I'd be their 1 or 2 in their rotation," he went on to write.

Back in August, rumors about Bauer potentially joining the Houston Astros were sparked, but nothing came to fruition.

Bauer was great during his last MLB season in 2021 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, striking out close to 11.5 batters per nine innings with a 2.59 ERA. During the lockdown-shortened 2020 season, he won the Cy Young Award with the Cincinnati Reds.

While the competition Bauer is facing while playing in Mexico isn't to the standard of the MLB, his 10-0 record and 2.48 ERA in 14 starts shows that he's still very much in his prime.

Plenty of attention will be surrounding Bauer ahead of next year's MLB Training Camp as it feels like if he isn't given an opportunity, then he may never get another to pitch in the big leagues.