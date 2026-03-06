EXCLUSIVE: Lou Exclusive: Great American Lou Holt’s Final Public Speech Will Move You To Tears: WATCH

While many are still grieving the loss of legendary college football coach, Lou Holtz, who died on Wednesday at the age of 89, it's worth noting that the man still had his fastball even in the last few months of his life.

In what would end up being his last public speaking event during his storied life and career last November, OutKick obtained an exclusive look at Holtz's final public speech by way of the America First Policy Institute.

In it, Holtz is as sharp as ever, discussing his blessings and privileges. Not by way of wealth, but by way of knowledge and the way he was raised.

The whole speech is less than ten minutes long, with Holtz quipping, "As King Henry said to his third wife, I won't keep you long."

Holtz knew this would be his final speaking engagement, mentioning as much at the beginning of the video, but even in his last few months of life, he delivered a succinct and impactful speech that garnered a standing ovation from the audience at the AFPI event.

"Life is not complicated," Holtz said. "It comes down to making good choices."

Holtz laid out three simple rules for making good choices in life: Do what's right, do the best you can, and show people you care.

He discussed faith in God as well as faith in his family, and the whole speech had a theme of gratitude and thankfulness from a man who was reflecting on a full life.

His accomplishments on the football field are numerous. A national championship, 249 wins, and a slew of All-Americans under his watch.

But you could tell, even in his last public speech, that all of that paled in comparison to his accomplishments as a husband, father, and son of God.

Holtz knew what was truly important in life.

Bowl wins were nice, and rivalry games meant a lot, but how he honored God and shepherded his family meant the most to him.

Lou Holtz was truly one of a kind, and we are lucky and honored to share his final public appearance with you.

He will be missed.