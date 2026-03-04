Social Media Flooded With Tributes After Lou Holtz’s Death At 89

Online posts highlighted the former Notre Dame head coach's impact both on the field and in the broadcast booth.

Former Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz, who led the Fighting Irish to a 1988 National Championship, died Wednesday at the age of 89. Holtz was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008 and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2020.

Holtz finished his coaching career with a 249–132–7 record and is widely regarded as one of the greatest program-builders in college football history. He engineered dramatic turnarounds at multiple schools, but his tenure at Notre Dame (from 1986 to 1996) cemented his legacy. The Fighting Irish went 12–0 in 1988, defeating No. 1 Miami during the regular season before beating West Virginia in the Fiesta Bowl to secure the national title. That championship remains Notre Dame’s most recent.

In addition to his coaching accolades, Holtz became one of the most beloved and acclaimed college football analysts on television, particularly during his time at ESPN. In recent years, Holtz became more outspoken politically, voicing support for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Holtz was a man of deep faith and a devout Catholic. His family posted a statement on his passing.

"Louis Leo ‘Lou’ Holtz, legendary college football coach, Hall of Famer, bestselling author, and one of America’s most influential motivational voices, has passed away at the age of 89 in Orlando, Florida, surrounded by family… Holtz is remembered for his enduring values of faith, family, service, and an unwavering belief in the potential of others. His influence extended far beyond the football field through the Holtz Charitable Foundation and the many players, colleagues, and communities shaped by his leadership," the statement said, in part.

Tributes for the legendary coach and broadcaster poured in on social media.

As Holtz once said, "Everybody needs someone to believe in… In my case, it’s been Jesus Christ." While his accomplishments on the field and behind the camera were many, Holtz measured his life by something much bigger than football.

Rest in peace, Coach Holtz.