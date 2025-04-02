Ex-Red Bull Driver Mark Webber Has Given His Take On Team's Driver Woes

After an abysmal start to the season for the team's second car alongside 4-time champ Max Verstappen that saw driver Liam Lawson booted back to the sister team, Racing Bulls, in favor of Yuki Tsunoda, there will be a lot of eyes on Red Bull this weekend at Suzuka.

Leading up to the race, all the talk has been about whether Red Bull made the right choice in swapping drivers or if it would have been better to wait until later in the season to see if Lawson could pick up the pace a little bit.

One guy who knows a thing or two about Red Bull is former driver, Mark Webber (who now works as McLaren driver Oscar Piastri's agent).

The Aussie spent seven seasons with Red Bull from 2007 to 2013, which means he spent a good chunk of his time partnered with another four-time champ, Sebastian Vettel.

During an appearance on the Formula For Success podcast, Webber was asked by another former Red Bull driver, David Coulthard, what former Jordan Grand Prix owner Eddie Jordan — who sadly passed away last month — would think of Red Bull's decision.

"I think he would be [saying it was the right decision]," Webber said, per Formula 1's website. "I think he would be [saying that Lawson] needs the vice released because he's going to have a chance to cool his jets a bit, go back to the ‘smaller’ team where he’s got some experience already – he’s only done two races with the ‘big’ team.

"But, clearly, it looks so challenging. Max is the only one that can extract the lap time out of that car. Sergio [Perez] for certain races last year, is now looking like a magician. It’s interesting what they do there."

Webber noted that the decision could ultimately lead to many more questions for Red Bull if both drivers fail to thrive in their new environments.

"A few tenths, three or four-tenths is a huge gap in our business, but Liam hasn’t connected with that car, Weber said. "Can he go and just find his feet in his career and get going again in the smaller team?

"And if Yuki doesn’t fire up in this other car, what happens then? What happens then, if it’s still [like that] and they’re all on the ropes? That’s going to be a very interesting dynamic."

It's going to be very interesting to see how this change works out, and we'll get our first returns later this week.