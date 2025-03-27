The Tsunoda-Lawson Swap At Red Bull Is Official, But Will Red Bull Finally Learn Their Lesson?

Well, the reports were right, and now it's officially official: Red Bull has decided to bring Yuki Tsunoda in to partner with Max Verstappen beginning with next week's Japanese Grand Prix, while struggling Liam Lawson goes back the other way to Racing Bulls.

Is it the right decision? Yes.

Is it that the team should've made months ago, and now it looks ridiculous for once again mismanaging drivers? Also, yes.

The team made the change official Thursday.

Tsunoda is the best driver in the Red Bull stable not named Max Verstappen, which is why him getting overlooked back in December was a bit of a surprise.

Sure, Tsunoda was backed by Red Bull's former engine supplier, Honda, whereas Lawson was hand-picked by Red Bull leadership.

And while Lawson is a great driver with success in touring cars and Japan's Super Formula series, he only had 11 Grand Prix starts coming into this season, while Tsunoda had four full seasons.

Putting Lawson in the car was a gamble, one that didn't pan out and has left team principal Christian Horner and Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko looking foolish.

The two are notoriously ruthless when it comes to setting lineups, and while that's fair in a business like F1 in which millions are on the line, they can't seem to figure out how the insane pressure they put on drivers might be part of the problem.

Nyck de Vries got canned at AlphaTauri after less then half a season. Lawson got canned at Red Bull after two race weekends.

Did the team underperform? Sure, but maybe that's why it should've gone with the experienced drivers like Tsunoda or Daniel Ricciardo — who replaced de Vries in 2023 — from the start.

Now, unless it change its ways, Yuki is headed into the same Red Bull buzzsaw that numerous other drivers have faced over the years.

Hopefully, he leans on his experience and can handle it.