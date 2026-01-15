Ex-NHLer Milan Lucic Notched A Wild Gordie Howe Hat Trick In Scotland

There's no doubt the former Bruin can still throw a punch.

Earlier this year, Milan Lucic tried to make an NHL comeback after sitting out for nearly two years following domestic violence charges against him being dropped.

That comeback ended when he was cut by the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds, and that sent the 37-year-old overseas to Scotland and the Fife Flyers of the UK's Elite Ice Hockey League.

And honestly, things seem to be going alright. He just notched one of the best accomplishments in hockey, a Gordie Howe hat trick.

That, of course, is having a goal, an assist, and a fight all in one game. Oddly enough, Gordie Howe himself only ever did this twice, but, I mean, would you want to fight Gordie Howe?

I didn't think so.

Lucic and the Flyers took on the Sheffield Steelers on January 10, and the former Stanley Cup champ had himself a night,

First of all, I was not prepared for Scottish hockey play-by-play, but if that became a new alternative stream, I'd probably be checking it out semi-regularly.

But I think we need to talk about that fight. That was one-sided, with Lucic making quick work of Sheffield's Kyle Watson.

That might lead to some of his teammates taking the piss out of him, to borrow a Britishism. But good on him for having the stones to drop the mitts with someone who can throw a punch like the former Bruin.

Sure, I bet there are a lot of guys in the EIHL who can throw a punch, but there aren't too many who can say they terrorized the NHL for the better part of the 2010s.

Through eight games with Fife, Lucic has 7 points (4G, 3A) and 9 PIMs, five of which came from that tilt against Sheffield.

On top of that, he's averaging over 17 minutes per game, which I can promise you is way more than he'd be logging in the NHL had he managed to crack a roster.