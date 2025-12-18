Ex-NHL Tough Guy Milan Lucic Continuing His Career In A Place You Wouldn't Expect

Lucic is about eat more haggis than he ever has in his entire life...

Milan Lucic hasn't played a game in the National Hockey League since 2023, following some off-ice issues, including a domestic violence charge, which was eventually dropped. While a recent stint in the AHL didn't work out, Lucic is still looking to continue his hockey career in, of all places, Scotland.

And not like Scotland, Ontario, or something like that. I mean the real deal, kilt-wearing Scotland.

On Thursday, it was announced that Lucic has signed a deal to play for the Fife Flyers of the United Kingdom's Elite Ice Hockey League.

There had been some rumors that Lucic was mulling over a move to the EIHL after a PTO with the St. Louis Blues and 5 games for their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

It appears the 37-year-old is ready to get to work because not long after his new deal — and the fact that he'll wear No. 8 instead of the No. 17 he wore most frequently in the NHL — Lucic was already at the team's arena in Kirkcaldy, Scotland.

However, according to TSN, this signing has not been popular with domestic violence advocates. The organization Scottish Women's Aid put out a statement saying that "clubs employing players who have been accused of violence against women send out the wrong message."

Meanwhile, two Fife Flyers employees reportedly left the team over the decision to sign Lucic.

The Vancouver native has appeared in 1,177 NHL games for the Boston Bruins, Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers, and Calgary Flames, registering 586 points (233G, 353A) and 1,301 PIMS.

The EIHL doesn't see a ton of ex-NHL players joining its ranks compared to other leagues around Europe, but plenty have. Theo Fleury played a season with the Belfast Giants, while Jim Vandermeer played four seasons for the same team. Ex-NHLer and current TNT analyst Paul Bissonette played some games for the Cardiff Devils during the 2012-13 partial-season lockout.

The league received worldwide attention over the last few years as it was the league former Pittsburgh Penguin Adam Johnson was playing in when he was cut by a skate during a game between the Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers.