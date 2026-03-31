Ex-NHLer Charged With Assaulting Opposing Coach After Youth Hockey Game

The former Canadien, Maple Leaf, and Islander played his last NHL game in 2016.

Ex-NHLer Mikhail Grabovski is in some trouble after news broke that he has been charged with assault after an incident at a youth hockey game.

Grabovski spent parts of ten seasons in the NHL with the Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs, and New York Islanders, and according to TSN, he's currently the head coach of the under-15 Markham Waxers, just outside of Toronto.

Back on March 14, the Waxers found themselves in a playoff game against the York-Simcoe Express.

According to The Toronto Star, police were called to the community center in Markham, where the game was being played, due to reports of an assault, with the victim being taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Charges filed on March 30 revealed that Grabovski is alleged to have assaulted Warren Cooper, the coach of the York-Simcoe Express.

Grabovski now has a court appearance scheduled for June 12 in Newmarket, Ontario, and is not allowed to contact Cooper or be in the same place as him.

This is not the ex-NHLer's first run-in with the law over allegations of assault. Back in 2010, he was accused of assaulting a couple in downtown Vancouver when he was there for the 2010 Olympics.

That year, Grabovski was named to the Belarusian Olympic team, but did not play because of an injury.

READ: ANAHEIM DUCKS CAPTAIN RETURNS FROM INJURY SO HE CAN GET THE CRAP BEATEN OUT OF HIM

However, in 2018, before that case was slated to go to trial, it was dismissed.

The 42-year-old played his last game in the NHL during the 2015-16 season, doing so as a member of the New York Islanders.

In 534 games played, Grabovski amassed 296 points, with 125 goals and 171 assists.

His most productive seasons came in 2010-11 and 2011-12 when he was with the Toronto Maple Leafs. In those years, he registered back-to-back 50-point seasons with a career-high 29 goals and 29 assists in 2010-2011.