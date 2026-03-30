Anaheim Ducks Captain Returns From Injury So He Can Get The Crap Beaten Out Of Him

When asked about coming back to play in this game specifically, the 35-year-old D-man didn't leave anything up to speculation.

Hockey players are tough SOBs.

You don't need me to tell you that – although I'll gladly continue to shout it from the rooftops – but these guys continue to prove they're a different breed from any of the other major athletes around the world, save for professional fighters.

Our latest example of a hockey player being a complete psychopath (again, that's a compliment 'round these parts) is Anaheim Ducks captain Radko Gudas.

For those who are unfamiliar with Gudas' current situation, he's dealing with a lower-body injury and is less than 100%, but he's decided to suit up and play anyway.

That's not the crazy part. Hockey players play all the time with lingering injuries.

What you may not know is that Gudas is choosing to take the ice on Monday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs to atone for sending their own captain, Auston Matthews, to an early end of his season with a knee-on-knee hit back in early March.

When asked about coming back to play in this game specifically, the 35-year-old D-man didn't leave anything up to speculation.

That is the most honorable and badass thing I've ever heard an athlete say.

Gudas knows an ass beating is coming, he's still injured, but he's choosing to hit the ice and take his licks like a man of honor.

It doesn't change the dirty hit he laid on Matthews, nor does it bring Matthews back this season, but you have to commend his choice.

Public opinion on the matter was predictably split, with some giving Gudas props for his bravery while others say this changes nothing about his hit on Matthews.

Personally, I think this is what sets the NHL apart from the other leagues.

The only other sport that even comes close is, surprisingly, MLB, where a star player may have to wear a fastball if the opposing team's star player gets intentionally injured.

It's refreshing to see NHL players still living by the code, but I realize not everyone feels this way.

What do you think? Is Gudas doing the honorable thing by suiting up tonight, or should he receive a more harsh punishment? Email me at austin.perry@outkick.com and sound off.