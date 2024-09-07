Ex-NHLer Alex Formenton Reportedly Done With Hockey Amid Sexual Assault Case

Five current and former NHLers are facing sexual assault charges in connection with an incident that allegedly occurred in London, Ontario, in 2018, and while some of them are trying to keep their hockey careers moving forward while they await trial, one has reportedly decided to hang it up and make a career change.

Alex Formenton is one of the players — along with Carter Hart, Cal Foote, Dillon Dube, and Michael McLeod — facing charges in Canada over the alleged incident. The former second-round pick of the Ottawa Senators was the only one of the four players arrested and charged who was playing hockey abroad at the time, having spent the last two seasons with Swiss club Ambri-Piotta.

The CBC reports that court records that Formenton has "moved on from a hockey career," and is working full-time in construction and receiving "ongoing training in the operation of heavy equipment as well as the administration aspects of his new trade."

This comes as the judge presiding over the case allowed the five players to miss pre-trial motions, saying, "It is clear each of the applicants has a need to work or find work not only to sustain themselves, but to pay their expenses, which at this point include legal fees."

McLeod and Dube have each signed deals to play overseas in the KHL this season. Meanwhile, Hart and Foote have not signed with any teams but "have indicated that their training must continue at a high level if they are to have some hope of continuing as professional hockey players."

The players reportedly plan to attend the trial which is scheduled for September 2025, but could begin as soon as April if the pre-trial motions are completed.