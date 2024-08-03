Ex-NHLer Facing Sexual Assault Charges Signs Deal To Play in Russia

Five current and former NHL players are still facing sexual assault charges dating back to an alleged 2018 incident in a London, Ontario hotel, and that has hit the pause button on most of their careers.

However, some appear to have teams for next season, including former New Jersey Devil Michael Mcleod with news breaking this week that he has signed with a team in Russia's KHL.

According to Sportsnet, Barys Astana, the KHL's lone Kazakhstan-based club, announced on social media that they had cut a deal with the 26-year-old former first-round pick.

According to SI.com, Barys Astana noted in the release announcing McLeod's signing that he had has not been found guilty.

To that point, McLeod's representatives say that he intends to plead not guilty.

This news comes about one month after former Calgary Flames Dillon Dubé — another player facing charges stemming from the alleged incident in 2018 — also signed a deal to play in the KHL, where he's expected to suit up for Belarus' Dinamo Minsk.

The Hockey News reported Dubé's signing at the time and noted that it was not clear if he had forfeited his passport when charged back in February.

The three other players — former Philadelphia Flyers netminder Carter Hart, former Ottawa Senators forward (who was playing Switzerland around the time charges were announced) Alex Formenton, and former Devils defenseman Cal Foote — have not signed deals to play anywhere this season and those that were on NHL deals at the time that they were charged have been released.

The case is expected to be back in court this month. All five players have been charged with sexual assault, however, McLeod is facing an additional charge of sexual assault for "being a party to the offence."