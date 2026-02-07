Ex-NFL Star Chris Long Proposes Comical Idea That Would Make Halftime Show Chaotic

This would be the most wild development of the event.

With all the controversy surrounding the Super Bowl halftime show, former NFL star Chris Long has an idea that would make it even more controversial.

And downright hilarious.

Speaking on the "Green Light with Chris Long" podcast, Long discussed the already controversial plans for the halftime show. Many people have been up in arms about Bad Bunny , who sat for " God Bless America " during an MLB playoff game and told Americans to learn Spanish if they wanted to understand his show ( he since walked back that claim ).

I’m of the persuasion that Bad Bunny was a terrible choice, but others feel differently. Is there a way to resolve to please everyone?

Maybe…we implement Long’s idea.

To be clear, he understands pivoting from Bad Bunny won’t work. But his idea is the next best thing.

"Bruce Springsteen comes out of a f—ing hole with a guitar wearing a he’s got an American flag suit…and he’s doing a duet of ‘Born in the USA.’ People’s heads would explode," Long said.

Dude. Why didn’t I think of this?

The chaos that would unleash would be sweet, sweet nectar. The memes would be absolutely insane and it would instantly make this event more popular.

The odds of it happening are more likely than the Patriots pulling off the Super Bowl LI comeback. But that doesn’t mean he stopped imploring him to do it.

"Bossman, fly to f—ing San Francisco, the first song needs to be ‘Born in the USA," Long said.

It won’t happen, but man would it be funny if it did.