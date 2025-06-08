Ex-NFL CB Adam 'Pacman' Jones Arrested, Accused of Assault an Officer

Former NFL cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones, 41, was arrested early Saturday in the Greater Cincinnati area for public intoxication and allegedly assaulting an officer. Jones was released later that morning after posting a $10,000 bond (via court records obtained by ESPN).

Jones faces charges of assaulting an officer, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct after police were called to the Jail Second Story Bar in Covington. He was booked into Kenton County Jail in Kentucky, where he allegedly attacked an officer.

Jones played 13 seasons in the NFL, best known for his tenure with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he earned a reputation as a tenacious cornerback.

The retired player, no stranger to controversy, continues to make headlines for the wrong reasons. Jones has a history of arrests for disorderly conduct and public intoxication, contributing to his reputation for volatile behavior.

In 2021, Jones served 18 days in jail after pleading no contest to two misdemeanor assault charges stemming from a bar altercation in Cincinnati.

In September 2023, Jones was arrested at Cincinnati / Northern Kentucky International Airport for alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening after turning into a nuisance on a flight.

RELATED: Adam 'Pacman' Jones Reportedly Arrested After Tyson-Paul Fight

In November 2024, he was arrested in Arlington, Texas, after the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson boxing match, facing charges of public intoxication, resisting arrest, evading arrest and assault on a peace officer.

Jones has been arrested 11 times since 2005.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela