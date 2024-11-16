Adam 'Pacman' Jones Reportedly Arrested After Tyson-Paul Fight

If you watched the highly-anticipated fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, there wasn't much excitement in the ring. But it sounds like there have been some outside of it, and it allegedly involved ex-NFLer Adam Pacman Jones.

According to TMZ Sports, Jones — a defensive back for the Bengals, Titans, Cowboys, and Broncos during his playing days — was arrested by several police officers inside the Loews Arlington Hotel following the fight.

The moment that Jones was taken into custody was caught on video.

But how do we know that the footage was taken after the fight?

Well, here's what Jones was wearing on Friday night because he shared a video of himself with comedian Tom Segura.

Yup. That's the same getup from the other video.

While it's not yet clear why Jones was arrested, a representative stated to TMZ Sports that Jones "adamantly denies the allegations and looks forward to explaining the truth when the time comes."

Then they said that Jones was simply in town for the fight and was looking to return to his hotel without any issues.

"Like thousands of other people in Dallas last night, Pac was in town for the fight and was enjoying himself, spending time with the fans," the rep said. "Pacman was returning to his hotel to wind down for the evening. He was not looking for trouble."

Jones is of course innocent until proven guilty and more facts about the incident will surely emerge in due time. However, Jones' reputation for running afoul of the law precedes him. He was suspended multiple times during his career and has been arrested numerous times.

The most notable suspension came in 2007 when Jones was a member of the Cincinnati Bengals. His arrest for involvement in a brawl at a Tennessee nightclub that led to a shooting led NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to suspend him for the entire season.