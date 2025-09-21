ESPN's Adam Schefter Is Going To Want This Tweet About Jake Browning Back

Among other things, Schefter got Jake Browning's name wrong

ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter should have edited this tweet before posting it.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is out for at least three months because of a toe injury that required surgery (this dude can’t catch a break).

That means Jake Browning is going to get reps under center for quite a while, and the Bengals hope he can keep them afloat until then.

Fortunately for Cincinnati, it has one of the league's best backup quarterbacks in Browning. Schefter intended to make that point in a tweet while also saying that the Bengals shouldn’t feel the need to sign a veteran quarterback in free agency to fill Burrow’s shoes.

However, he made a litany of errors in the post, and they didn’t just involve spelling. The tweet was filled with completely inaccurate facts.

First, he called him Jack Browning, not Jake (not a great start). Then he posted two inaccurate statistics about Browning‘s high school career.

Community notes did the rest in exposing his flaws.

At the time of this story's publishing – eight hours later – Schefter still hadn't changed it. Yikes.

One NFL fan also roasted him hard-core for the terribly incorrect post.

That’s pretty brutal from Schefter. This guy makes a good living – estimated $9 million per year from ESPN – by keeping up with NFL players and news, and somehow he made more mistakes in one tweet than the Patriots offense makes in one game.

Schefter needs to lock in and do better, unless he’s fine with getting roasted by Community Notes and fans. In that case, he can just fire away and not care about the content of his posts.