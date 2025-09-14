Chad Johnson Has A Hilarious Solution For Joe Burrow's Toe Injury

Johnson (Ochocinco?) offered his toe to help Burrow out.

Joe Burrow might actually be cursed.

Not talent-wise, obviously. The dude has had an elite skillset from day one, and in every season where injury hasn’t sidelined him, he has eclipsed 4,000 passing yards and last year, he tossed 43 touchdown passes.

They don’t call him "Joe Brrrr" for nothing.

But for Pete’s sake, the dude just cannot stay healthy.

Since getting drafted No. 1 overall in 2020, he has sustained the following injuries :

Torn ACL, MCL, PCL, and meniscus

Dislocated finger

MCL sprain

Calf strain

Torn wrist ligament

That’s rough. His elite production despite these injuries speaks to how good this guy is.

But the injury bug came for him again today against the Jacksonville Jaguars .

Burrow was under pressure on a dropback (story of his career), and as he went to the ground, his body weight landed awkwardly on his toe and he immediately winced in pain.

We don’t yet know what the injury is, but it's not a good sign for the Bengals anyway.

Seeing this from afar, former Cincinnati legend Chad Johnson (Ochocinco?) offered up a hilarious solution to make sure his old team’s franchise quarterback could get healthy ASAP.

At this rate, Burrow (and all Bengals fans) would be down for anything to make sure their star quarterback gets back in action.

Thankfully, Jake Browning was able to lead Cincinnati to a victory. But that’s not a long-term solution, they need Burrow back soon.

A healthy one, that is.