Joe Burrow Charity Foundation Fires Board Member For 'Inappropriate' Posts About Charlie Kirk Assassination

The Joe Burrow Foundation has terminated an advisory board member after they allegedly wrote several heinous comments about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

According to Fox 19, municipal court Judge Ted Berry was the man removed from his position on Burrow's charity foundation board. After the alleged comments were brought to light, Berry told the Cincinnati Enquirer: "I regret if I caused division, that was not my intent, and I hope there can be peace."

That is incredibly difficult to believe given the context of the alleged comments.

Berry allegedly wrote "Rest in Hatred & Division!" on a post honoring Kirk after he was announced dead. He then allegedly responded to another Facebook user that Kirk "spewed hate & division" and another writing, "how’s he feel about gun violence and gun control in hell, now?"

The Joe Burrow Foundation released a statement about a board member being terminated on Friday, but it did not mention Berry by name.

"The Joe Burrow Foundation was founded on the belief that everyone has the responsibility to do good. We have terminated an advisory board member that made inappropriate remarks in light of recent events and they are no longer associated with the Foundation. Their comments do not reflect our values or our mission," the statement read.

"We are committed to accountability and respect for all."

Attorney and House of Representatives member Adam Matthews released a statement of his own per Fox 19, calling for Berry to resign while claiming his alleged comments about Kirk violated the Ohio Code of Judicial Conduct.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback founded his charity foundation in 2022 with a mission to "provide resources and support for the underprivileged and underserved. According to the foundation's website, the Joe Burrow Foundation Do Good Grants have totaled over $2 million and have funded a variety of organizations in Ohio, Louisiana, and Kentucky.