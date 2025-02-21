ESPN Stopped Caring About Baseball Years Ago, So I'm Glad MLB Is Leaving That Garbage Network

Let me preface all of this by saying … I have no idea where Major League Baseball is going next year. None. Zero. Frankly, it's hard for me to even imagine, given they've been on ESPN my entire life.

I was born in 1993. MLB and ESPN began their partnership in 1990. I don't know a world without Sunday Night Baseball.

But where MLB goes starting next season, on the heels of last night's decision to opt out of their current contract with insufferable ESPN, is not the point of this Friday morning blog.

The point – beyond it being a very slow news day and my head still pounding from last night's heartbreaker in Boston – is this: I'm glad MLB is leaving ESPN. Sad, but glad.

ESPN doesn't deserve baseball anymore. They stopped caring long ago, and stopped trying to hide it not too long after that.

If it ain't the Cowboys, LeBron, or something racially dividing, ESPN does not care. If I were Rob Manfred and Major League Baseball, I'd tell those lefties to kick rocks, too.

Good riddance, ESPN

Yeah, I'm #TeamRob on this one. Sometimes, you have to draw a line in the sand and grow a pair of nuts. Credit to Manfred for doing that here.

ESPN hates baseball. They NEVER talk about baseball. Baseball is literally on for seven months out of the year, and you'd never know it by watching ESPN. They pay for it … and then ignore it. Typical Liberal behavior.

They axed Baseball Tonight years ago. Remember Baseball Tonight? My God, were those the glory days, or what?

Here it is now:

Sad. Pathetic. A kick to the nuts, frankly.

ESPN cares about the NBA and football. That's it. I love football. The NFL is my favorite sport. College football is probably 1B. I get it. They're the money-makers and the ratings-drivers. Your leadoff hitter HAS to get on base, so it makes sense.

But what hasn't made sense is just the complete abandonment of baseball – especially given ESPN's commitment to shoving the NBA down our throats.

NOBODY likes the NBA. Seriously. Nobody watches regular season NBA. Even NBA fans hate regular season NBA. Yet, ESPN has gone all in on it, while taking a giant dump on anything baseball-related before October.

There is no studio coverage anymore. The insufferable slew of morning shows never talk about it, and, even if they did, they don't have ANYONE qualified to talk about it. You think Rex Ryan is breaking down the Rafael Devers-Red Sox drama this morning? Come on.

And – worst yet – you're lucky if you get two live games a week. Lucky.

Do they even do Wednesday Night Baseball anymore? I doubt it. Lord knows Sunday Night Baseball is a SHELL of itself:

The best. What an era. It hasn't been that for years, and that's partly because ESPN stopped giving a shit a decade ago. Maybe more.

So, yes – I'm glad Rob is yanking baseball away from those wokes in Bristol. Let them put all their stupid eggs in the NBA's basket. Good luck with that.

Take your game elsewhere. They don't deserve it. And, frankly, the fans deserve better.