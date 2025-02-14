ESPN Is Making A Mistake By Letting Sean McDonough Resume Calling Hockey Games

ESPN’s Sean McDonough is scheduled to call the epic Four Nations Faceoff matchup between the United States and Canada on Saturday at 8 EST, and that’s not a good thing.

Despite being ESPN’s first option for play-by-play duties for its hockey broadcasts, McDonough has yet to call a game this year. He has been scheduled for four games so far this year (including USA’s 6-1 win over Finland last night), but has backed out of all them due to health concerns . However, McDonough has still been able to appear on numerous college football broadcasts, including the Allstate Sugar Bowl between Notre Dame and Georgia .

In my humble estimation, McDonough’s absence from the NHL broadcasts this season has been a good thing. He is wildly talented at football, but not hockey.

McDonough seems to get lulled into boredom by moments in the game that aren’t too exciting. While that’s understandable, there are announcers who still insert an appropriate level of emotion even when the entertainment level of the game is slowing down.

Furthermore, the game seems to move just a little too fast for him. There are many occasions where he will be several steps behind what is happening on the ice, which decreases his ability to be energized when a big moment takes place. I unfortunately know this tendency all too well; I’m a Bruins fan who had to listen to Jack Edwards call games for the past few years.

This is not simply to bash McDonough (by the way, I hope he recovers from the illness he is dealing with). I think he is a phenomenal football announcer and I thoroughly enjoy the games he calls. However, there are people within the ESPN network that are better suited to hockey than him, none more so than Bob Wischusen.

Regardless, McDonough will have the chance to call one of the most consequential hockey games on this year’s schedule tomorrow night. Let’s hope he’s up to the task, both health and skill-wise.



