ESPN Gets Properly Shredded After Posting About Jalen Hurts' 'Black Excellence' After Eagles' Super Bowl Win

ESPN held out for as long as it possibly could -albeit less than 12 hours - before making the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl win about race.

Jalen Hurts, who also took home Super Bowl MVP honors in New Orleans, became the fourth black quarterback to win the Super Bowl on Sunday following Philadelphia's 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

While the non-race-obsessed folks who live in reality look at Hurts and simply see a good quarterback, an elite athlete, and now a Super Bowl champion, the four-letter network doesn't want you to focus on those things, but instead on the color of his skin.

ESPN shared a photo of Hurts and a list of the other three black quarterbacks who have hoisted the Lombardi Trophy and understandably got called out in the replies.

The obvious question here is how long are ESPN and others going to play this game? In 2051 when a black quarterback wins another Super Bowl are we supposed to talk about his ‘black excellence’ even though he could hypothetically be the 20th-something black quarterback to win a ring?

It's exhausting, and many people are sick of it.

Let's start recognizing excellence as just that, excellence, and stop pushing any sort of race angle when an athlete accomplishes something. Then again, ESPN and others committed to this ridiculous stunt years ago, and it's clear that they don't possess the capacity to unsubscribe to the ridiculous stunt even though most of its audience did a very long time ago.