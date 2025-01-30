'Sports' Writer Living In His Own Race-Obsessed Clown World | Mark Harris

In 2023, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts made history by becoming the first black quarterbacks to start in a Super Bowl. The two will face off again in Super Bowl LIX in just a couple of weeks, but instead of the matchup being seen as one featuring the two best teams in the NFL led by two of the best signal callers, we must not only focus on the color of their skin but have their skin color remind us just how racist the United States as a whole is.

That's the way columnist Mike Freeman and his USA Today editors who publish his blatantly racist columns want you to view this year's Super Bowl, at least.

Freeman, who landed at USA Today after lying on his resume about his education in 2004, is paid by the once well-respected outlet to be its ‘Race and Inequality Editor in Sports.’ In simpler terms, Freeman's lone objective is to take any moment that occurs in the sports world and then have the glaring takeaway be that the white man, as per usual, is to blame for everything wrong in the world.

The sports aspect of his work is simply an in for Freeman to write his anti-white thoughts, which is what has happened yet again in his most recent column about Super Bowl LIX.

The column titled ‘Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes are living counter to wave of anti-Blackness’ has nothing to do with sports, but everything to do with how horrible a person President Donald Trump is, DEI, and this "anti-black era" Freeman claims we're all living in.

It's worth mentioning that Freeman wrote about Hurts and Mahomes making history at the 2023 Super Bowl as well, but in an overwhelmingly positive tone. It was probably just a coincidence that a Democrat was in the White House at the time.

In the column, Freeman regurgitates multiple quotes from Mahomes and Hurts from the 2023 Super Bowl in which they talk about the importance and historical impact of having two black quarterbacks start against one another in The Big Game.

It's lazy, but expected stuff from Freeman, and opened up the cracks for him to bitch and moan about President Trump and how racist America is.

"I would argue the fact that Hurts and Mahomes are back, playing in Super Bowl 59, is an equally important moment. Let me explain," Freeman writes, before not explaining anything at all while screaming racism into an empty abyss.

"We are in the midst of one of the most vicious anti-Black eras in decades. This might be the most anti-Black this country has been in decades. Trump has launched a war on DEI and make no mistake, the war they talk about is a war on Black Americans. Everyone knows this. Especially the opponents of DEI. They don't even bother to try and hide it."

What "war" is going on, and who the hell are the "they" that Freeman claims are fighting against black Americans?

The "they," of course, is President Trump, but not the actual President Trump, but the President Trump that Freeman and the blind woke have not only made up in their minds but, let occupy a huge chunk of it at the same time.

President Trump roughly doubled his support among Black men under the age of 45 in the 2024 Presidential Election compared to 2020, with about 3 in 10 in this age group voting for him. In total, 21 percent of Black men voted for Trump, which was 2 percent more than in 2020, according to Newsweek.

Freeman goes on to write, "The core of what Trump is doing is portraying Black Americans as incompetent and incapable," which then naturally brings us into a discussion about Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

"Mahomes and Hurts are also both so good they will obliterate this notion Trump is trying to push which is Black people are dregs and need DEI programs to succeed," Freeman continues before hilariously citing CNN as his source while describing what DEI is.

In case you reached this point of Freeman's column - which if you did, God Bless you - without picking up on his racist tone towards white people, he takes aim at the one group of people on Earth no man should ever piss off: white women.

"The notion that people who take advantage of DEI are unqualified has always been a lie. In fact, it's not Black people who benefit most from these programs. It's white women," Freeman writes, linking to a finance article about affirmative action that mentions DEI exactly zero times.

To close, Freeman uses the word ‘weird’ to describe the state of the nation, when clearly wanting to use a word that begins with ‘r’ and ends with ‘acist.’

"The country now is in a weird place. "Weird" is one way to put it. Let's just leave it at that. But there's an anti-Black fervor that I haven't seen in some time," Freeman writes.

The reality is that Freeman, like many other Americans, is not just lost, they're so lost that they don't even want to be found.

Beyond the fact that Freeman gets paid to write about the color of people's skin and use phrases like "anti-black fervor," his eyes and ears are programmed to find the worst in society, even when actions in society are the complete opposite.

For whatever reason, the pro-DEI crowd can not comprehend that the creation and pushing of DEI programs was blatantly racist by creating a stigma and idea that opportunities should be given based in large part on the skin you happened to be born with. The DEI folks see you as a color first and a human second, there is no ‘equality’ aspect at all.

The United States was losing in every single area while trying to push DEI agendas and mindsets because opportunities were being given and not earned. Getting back to earning things as people, and not people with certain skin colors, is a guaranteed way to move forward.

Moving forward is all that regular, normal, everyday Americans are looking to do, and spending one second of thought on the skin color of the Super Bowl quarterbacks or people we interact with in our everyday lives isn't part of the process.