ESPN Has One Good And A Lot Of Bad Options To Replace Sam Ponder on 'NFL Countdown' | Bobby Burack

ESPN fired Sam Ponder , the host of its flagship "Sunday NFL Countdown" program. You can read our column on what likely led to her firing here .

The network needs to find Ponder's replacement immediately. The start of the NFL season is just three weeks away.

Laura Rutledge is the most obvious choice. She is already the host of "NFL Live," one of the few weekday studio programs showing growth. At 35, Rutledge gives ESPN someone who can be its first "face of the NFL" since the network pushed Chris Berman out in 2016. Berman's replacements, Ponder and Suzy Kolber, always felt more like placeholders.

Rutledge is known internally as someone who keeps her head down and does not aggravate executives. She's Maria Taylor without the drama, intrusive mother, cattiness, and race-baiting. Need a refresher on Taylor?

That said, no one group overthinks themselves more than decision-makers in television. So, Rutledge is not a lock.

Agents are probably already trying to sell ESPN on "diversity," a code word for elevating people to positions of which they are not worthy. Likely DEI candidates for "Sunday Countdown" include Kevin Negandhi and Elle Duncan.

ESPN may want someone like Duncan as anchor in the event the election crosses over into the football season. There's no one better to give uninformed takes about Project 2025 and the functionality of a democracy than Elle Duncan.

Other than Mina Kimes, who can't keep focused as Tim Walz continues to ooze his masculinity. Seriously. She said that. But don't worry. ESPN is still trying to convince viewers Kimes is a "football analyst" and not a host.

Speaking of roles, sources tell OutKick that Ryan Clark has been pushing for more hosting responsibilities. You'd think the network would have shut that idea down by now, given Clark's struggles with the teleprompter as host of "Inside the NFL" on CW.

But, oh no.

ESPN re-signed Clark this year after he used social media to complain that the network wouldn't pay him his worth. In reality, Clark asked for around $4 million a year – well above his market value.

Clark eventually signed for $2 million a year with the help of NFL agent David Mulugheta, whose clients Clark defends in exchange. More on that here .

We would've asked Clark about his interest in the new opening. However, he told the author of this article to "never, ever" contact him again in March.

Scott Van Pelt is another option. He already hosts "Monday Night Countdown" and with the show traveling less frequently, he could seemingly handle double duty. Granted, Van Pelt is more valuable hosting "SportCenter" on Sunday nights after the end of the games.

Veteran Steve Levy has been jerked around the NFL division for nearly a decade, recently losing his role as play-by-play commentator for the "B" package. Levy is a better host than game-caller.

However, elevating an old white guy, 59, is risky in 2024.

(Too bad Trey Wingo isn't still around to tell us why Harrison Butker is more of a headache than the slew of NFL players committing violent crimes…)

Hannah Storm would take Ponder's job. Of course, she would.

Storm fills in for Rutledge on "NFL Live" when the latter is on the road for college football. In many ways, Storm is the anti-Sam Ponder. While Ponder opposes men playing sports with women – like 72 percent of registered voters – Storm narrated her appreciation for Lia Thomas for Women's History Month two years ago.

For context, Thomas is a man who calls himself trans and competed against female swimmers in the NCAA. To Storm, Thomas is a trailblazer for women's sports.

Take a look:

Cringe.

Mike Greenberg is the final name worth mentioning. Greenberg is arguably ESPN's most polished host. He already hosts the NFL Draft. Many "Countdown" viewers will remember him from his days as co-host of "Mike & Mike."

Greenberg did, however, just finish a stint as host of "NBA Countdown." Does he want to add back another role in addition to his weekday pregame "Get Up," which has ratings momentum?

Finally, ESPN does not have time to add someone from the outside – say, Kay Adams or Colleen Wolfe – before the start of the season. And neither Adams nor Wolfe would add any uniqueness compared to what the network already has.

Laura Ruteldge is the best option here.

Meaning, ESPN will probably hand Stephen A. Smith the job.

Not really. But he is in a contract year …

