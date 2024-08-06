Trey Wingo Appears More Bothered By Harrison Butker's Comments Than Lengthy List Of Violent NFL Criminals

Former ESPN host Trey Wingo is bothered by the Kansas City Chiefs signing Harrison Butker to a four-year, $25.6 million extension, making him the highest-paid kicker in NFL history.

"The Harrison Butker extension… making him the highest paid kicker….underscores the inherent truth of the NFL: the better you are at the job the more a team is willing to put up with pure and simple," Wingo posted on X.

By "put up with," Wingo refers to Butker telling Catholic women at a commencement address at Benedictine College that they'd one day find the most joy in motherhood.

While Butker – due to bad faith actors willfully misrepresenting his comments – did cause a distraction for the team, it's telling that he is the example Wingo chose to cite for his argument.

See, Wingo has not posted about the Miami Dolphins restructuring Tyreek Hill's contract this month, increasing his pay to $90 million over the next three years. To call Hill's past checkered would be an understatement.

Hill pleaded guilty to strangling his pregnant girlfriend in 2015. In 2019, police investigated Hill for an incident in which his three-year-old son sustained a broken arm.

TMZ obtained an alleged audio recording of Hill and his then-fiancee Crystal Espinal arguing about the child's injury, during which Espinal tells Hill their son is scared of him. In the recording, a man shouts, "You should be afraid of me too, bitch."

The Dolphins are willing to "put up with" Hill's off-the-field drama because he's one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Yet, Wingo is worried about Butker's new contract.

Likewise, Wingo has stronger opinions about Butker than his teammate Rashee Rice.

In May, Rice admitted to a hit-and-run accident while drag-racing his Lamborghini at 119 mph on a Dallas highway. One of the vehicles he crashed into included a mother and her young child. Rice faces eight felony charges related to the incident.

Police are also investigating Rice for allegedly assaulting a photographer weeks after the arrest.

The New York Times added that NFL teams were told in the 2023 draft process that Rice and one of his friends allegedly fired multiple bullets into an empty vehicle while attending college at SMU. Rice believed the owner of the car flirted with his then-girlfriend, per the reports.

The Chiefs plan to "put up with" Rice because he is their top receiver.

Kansas City signed defensive lineman Charles Omenihu last offseason, despite an arrest for domestic violence. Wingo has never once posted about Omenihu on X.

We could go on and on.

The point is clear: Trey Wingo is more concerned about Harrison Butker's supposed thought-crime than the lengthy list of NFL players who have committed violent crimes.

He's pandering, as he has throughout his career. Wingo's former ESPN colleagues say Wingo has long fantasized about chumming with media elites.

What's amusing, however, is that the very DEI, far-left wing of the sports media that Wingo caters to, was responsible for his outing at ESPN in 2020. ESPN opted not to re-sign Wingo because it viewed him as expendable as an older white male.

Let the career of Trey Wingo serve as a warning: do not bow to groups that inherently despise you because of your identity. It won't save you. Wingo tried.

Now, he hosts a YouTube show with under 300 views per episode while feigning faux outrage over a kicker's support for traditional marriage.