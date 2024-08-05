Harrison Butker Beats Cancel Culture, Becomes Highest-Paid Kicker in NFL History with Extension

Harrison Butker beat cancel culture.

Last May, the Kansas City Chiefs kicker was the subject of an aggressive pile-on for comments he made during a commencement address at Benedictine College, in which he encouraged Catholic women in attendance to one day embrace motherhood.

The issue? Bad faith actors deceptively depicted his comments as a means to diminish women without children.

"I’m beyond blessed with the many talents God has given me, but it cannot be overstated that all of my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith, become my wife and embrace one of the most important titles of all: homemaker," said Butker, a devout Catholic.

The sports media called for his job. Mike Florio reported that Butker's job was on the line this season. The Kansas City Star, the most influential local media outlet in Kansas City, ordered the Chiefs to cut Butker and replace him with a woman on the field.

The latter example is so outlandish we felt the need to embed photographic proof:

Simply put, there was an all-out push to cancel Butker for espousing opinions professional athletes aren't supposed to espouse. Fortunately, the attempt to assassinate his character failed.

On Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs signed Butker to a four-year, $25.6 million extension that includes $17.75 million guaranteed. The deal makes Butker the highest-paid kicker in NFL history.

He deserves it.

At 29 years old, Butker is universally recognized as one of the two best kickers in the NFL, along with Justin Tucker of the Ravens. Butker has played a critical role in the Chiefs' three Super Bowl wins since 2020.

Specifically, the Chiefs do not win the past two Super Bowls without Butker’s ace kicking in the clutch.

Highlights include his 45-yarder sending the Chiefs to the Super Bowl two seasons ago and his record-setting 57-yard field goal to keep Kansas City in the Super Bowl last February.

Regardless of whether you agree with Butker's comments or not, he undoubtedly caused a distraction for the Chiefs in their quest for a three-peat. However, his skill-set and importance to the team outweigh the distractions.

In the NFL, players are worth as much of a headache as their play warrants.

Look at Colin Kaepernick. He created nationwide headlines for disrespecting the national anthem. As a backup quarterback in obvious decline, he was no longer worth the distraction. That's why, despite the narrative, he is out of the NFL.

Butker vs. Kaepernick was an intense debate in May, as networks like ESPN tried to argue Kaepernick deserved a job but Butker did not.

Finally, the NFL is full of violent criminals and thugs. The Chiefs employ players like Rashee Rice and Charles Omenihu who were, respectively, arrested for drag racing and domestic violence.

If they can get paid, so should a kicker scolded for admiring his wife's role at home.

