ESPN Goes Time Traveling With Gator Bowl B-Roll Footage

How about some footage from AFTER Obama's first term in office?

Ahh, Jacksonville!

My mom used to call it the "armpit of Florida," but I think the city has gotten a bad rap. It's really come up in the last decade or so and has turned into quite a cool place to live and hang out.

You can go downtown and spend some time riverside, taking in the beautiful skyline that includes high-rise buildings like the Modis Tower.

Then you can hoof it down to The Landing and get a cold drink and something to eat as you take in the sick views.

Hold on, I'm being told that both of these buildings have either been torn down or sold, both of which took place before the pandemic even occurred.

Someone at ESPN didn't get the memo, as they ran some B-roll footage coming out of a commercial featuring both the Modis Building and the Jacksonville Landing prominently in the foreground.

That's a tough look for the Worldwide Leader!

Okay, let me play devil's advocate here. I worked in social media for a decade before I came to OutKick, meaning I'm used to having everything I do get criticized online.

It's not easy being the man in the arena, folks.

Even now, if I make a mistake in an article, I have multiple people sending me emails telling me with their chests puffed out just how badly I screwed up, so I get it; it comes with the territory.

But you guys don't have any live footage of downtown Jacksonville?

Never mind that, you couldn't have found something from this decade?

Jacksonville is the largest city in Florida, so odds are that more than a few people realized ESPN's folly.

Judging by the reaction of the fine folks on X, I'd say it was WAY more than a few.

Oh well, better luck next time, ESPN!

I can't wait to see the B-roll footage from the CFP games, though.

Maybe they'll show the Arcadia Building in Los Angeles with their footage from a Roaring Twenties documentary.

See if you can slip that one by the internet sleuths.