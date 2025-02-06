ESPN Employee Calls Trump's Trans Sports Executive Order 'Evil' and 'Disgusting'

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday banning males from competing in girl's and women's sports.

ESPN, the biggest sports media company in the country, first covered the news by framing the executive order as "Trump preventing people who were biologically assigned male at birth" from competing in women’s sports.

("Assigned.")

An ESPN employee named Ari Chambers has since taken the matter a few steps further. She's outraged. The female sports advocate called the idea of keeping men from competing in women's sports simply "evil" and "disgusting."

Moreover, Chambers says she is genuinely curious how males competing in female sports could pose a threat to *your* daughters.

"I'm really curious, genuinely, how do transgirls pose a threat to your daughters starting sport? What about the fathers of transgirls who won't ever get to see their kids play sports? What do you think will happen to your daughters if a transgirl is their teammate or opponent?"

Since she was just curious, she received some answers.

"Boys are much bigger, stronger, faster. That’s endangering girls’ safety. Fathers can still see their sons play sports. They just have to play against other boys. Most of all, girls are being cheated out of accomplishments and opportunities by boys. You should be ashamed," one user explained to Chambers.

Sounds like a threat, no?

"Umm they will get injured or subjected to seeing male genitalia n the locker room or worse," responded another.

Another good point.

Forcing girls and women to change naked next to a person with male genitalia sounds, to use a term, "disgusting." And also "evil."

OutKick asked ESPN if the network agreed with Chambers' comment about Trump's executive order. Unfortunately, the network has not responded as of publication.

We will update this story if we hear back.

We were curious because multiple sources told us that network executives warned now-fired ESPN employee Sam Ponder about her public opposition to trans athletes in women's sports, specifically telling Ponder that her commentary could hurt the feelings of others. Did ESPN express similar concerns to Chambers? Doubtful.

Chambers' commentary further exemplifies the growing disconnect between the corporate media and ordinary Americans. CNN – CNN! – reported on Wednesday that 79% of Americans oppose trans athletes competing in female sports, compared to just 18% who support it.

The issue of men in women's sports is not liberal vs. conservative. It's common sense vs. far-left extremism, which we detailed after the 2024 election is the actual cultural war in America.

Ari Chambers, a WNBA advocate who refuses to acknowledge Caitlin Clark, and ESPN are on the side of far-left extremism.

They are also dishonest. Chambers would run out of the female bathroom screaming if she were forced to shower with a "woman" with male genitalia. Yet she thinks your daughters should have to shut up and share their locker rooms with men.

#JusticeForSamPonder.