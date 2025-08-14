FOX Isn’t Just Going To Hand Over Big Ten TV Rights For ESPN's College Football 'RedZone' Channel - Pay Up

The two major networks currently fighting over football viewers are not going to strike a deal overnight

When ESPN and the NFL announced the billion-dollar agreement that would give the network rights to broadcast professional football, many were hoping that this would also lead to College Football getting its own version of the ‘RedZone’ channel.

But, now that FOX Sports owns the rights to Big Ten football, while sublicensing games to CBS and NBC, a financial agreement to allow ESPN to air content from other networks is seemingly at a road-block, according to Front Office Sports.

When the announcement was made regarding the NFL and ESPN, there were plenty of people who thought this would lead to one channel, with the thrilling plays that have become a tradition on the NFL Network.

But, there is one big problem, and that centers around FOX, NBC and CBS are rightfully not willing to give ESPN key moments of their property without an ownership stake in the college football content.

FOX Isn’t Going To Allow ESPN To Air Big Ten Games, Without Massive Financial Benefit

Under the current television contracts, FOX owns the Big Ten and Big 12 premier games, while CBS and NBC bought their way into the deal with a sublicense agreement. As it stands, all of these networks pay the Big Ten around $1 billion per year for the rights to broadcast these conference games, which includes a number of Big 12 matchups during the season.

So, if you thought FOX and the other networks were just going to hand over these key moments during their broadcast for ESPN to air, I have some ocean-front property in Kentucky I would love to sell you.

And, let's not forget about the ongoing pregame show battle that is currently taking place between ESPN and FOX. Each network continues to add further talent for College Gameday and Big Noon Kickoff, respectively. So, it's not as if these two companies are going to work together for the greater good of college football fans watching at home.

When the SEC signed with ESPN, and the Big Ten signed with FOX, this was war. And while it's going to take a while for the new NFL deal with ESPN to be completed, you can bet that FOX is going to drive up the price if its competitor wants to drop into games at some of the most important moments.

So, for all of you dreaming of one channel that can show each key ‘red-zone’ drive in college football, you can keep your current television or streaming package, because ESPN is going to need to bring a very big check to the table for FOX to even consider letting another competitor air its content.