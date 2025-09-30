ESPN Camera Shattered by Guardians Foul Ball During Tigers Win

Listen to that awesome sound of the glass shattering ... MLB PLAYOFFS ARE BACK.

PublishedUpdated

The Cleveland Guardians did more than break hearts on Tuesday.

In a tight Wild-Card opener, Tarik Skubal and the Tigers defeated Cleveland, 2-1, though it was one Guardians bat that did the most damage.

A foul ball off the bat of Cleveland’s Angel Martinez turned into a screaming line drive in the opposite direction, smashing into an ESPN camera. 

And not just smashing the camera — the ball demolished it.

WATCH:

Meanwhile, Tarik Skubal dominated on the mound for the sixth-seeded Tigers — going 7.2 innings and piling up 14 strikeouts against the No. 3 Guardians. He allowed one run on three hits and walked three batters.

He did issue a couple of puzzling four-pitch walks to Cleveland’s ninth hitter, but otherwise, the reigning AL Cy Young winner (and favorite to repeat) gave voters plenty to marvel at. 

Detroit takes a 1-0 lead in the series.

Cleveland claimed last year’s American League Division Series against Detroit, 3-2.

Tuesday’s start also carried a measure of redemption for Skubal. 

The last time he faced Cleveland, he hit Guardians third baseman David Fry in the face with a 99-mph fastball. Clearly shaken, Skubal later visited Fry in the hospital, where the infielder was recovering from facial fractures.

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 23: Manager Stephen Vogt #12 of the Cleveland Guardians attends to David Fry #6 after Fry fouled a bunt off his face during the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field on September 23, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Tags
Written by

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

AA's insights on topics ranging from cinema to food and politics transformed the lives of average folks worldwide into followers of the OutKick Way. All Glory to God.

Interests: Jeopardy, movies, Jiu-Jitsu, faith, Los Angeles. (follow @alejandroaveela on X)