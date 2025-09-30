ESPN Camera Shattered by Guardians Foul Ball During Tigers Win
Listen to that awesome sound of the glass shattering ... MLB PLAYOFFS ARE BACK.
The Cleveland Guardians did more than break hearts on Tuesday.
In a tight Wild-Card opener, Tarik Skubal and the Tigers defeated Cleveland, 2-1, though it was one Guardians bat that did the most damage.
A foul ball off the bat of Cleveland’s Angel Martinez turned into a screaming line drive in the opposite direction, smashing into an ESPN camera.
And not just smashing the camera — the ball demolished it.
WATCH:
Meanwhile, Tarik Skubal dominated on the mound for the sixth-seeded Tigers — going 7.2 innings and piling up 14 strikeouts against the No. 3 Guardians. He allowed one run on three hits and walked three batters.
He did issue a couple of puzzling four-pitch walks to Cleveland’s ninth hitter, but otherwise, the reigning AL Cy Young winner (and favorite to repeat) gave voters plenty to marvel at.
Detroit takes a 1-0 lead in the series.
Cleveland claimed last year’s American League Division Series against Detroit, 3-2.
Tuesday’s start also carried a measure of redemption for Skubal.
The last time he faced Cleveland, he hit Guardians third baseman David Fry in the face with a 99-mph fastball. Clearly shaken, Skubal later visited Fry in the hospital, where the infielder was recovering from facial fractures.
