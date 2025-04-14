WNBA Draft Stunner Sedona Prince Goes Undrafted Amid Allegations, Controversy

WNBA prospect Sedona Prince, 25, was not picked in Monday’s draft, a steep slide for the TCU center whose collegiate resume once screamed of an early pick. 

Off-court issues ultimately derailed Prince's draft stock.

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA - MARCH 31: Sedona Prince #13 of the TCU Horned Frogs reacts during the second half against the Texas Longhorns in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on March 31, 2025 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

After 38 selections, Prince went undrafted on Monday night, and she did not attend the draft ceremony in Manhattan.

In a choppy move, ESPN’s broadcast didn’t gloss over the controversy and dropped details of Prince’s assault allegations amid the draft, which overshadowed its celebratory vibe. 

Prince’s story — largely under the radar until draft night — caught many viewers off guard. 

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MARCH 8: Sedona Prince #13 of the TCU Horned Frogs reacts to scoring against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the second half in the semi-final round of the womens Big 12 Championship at T-Mobile Center on March 8, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.  (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

Moments earlier, draftees beamed alongside family and former teammates.

Prince has faced allegations of sexual misconduct and physical abuse involving former partners, reported between 2019 and 2024. No criminal charges have been filed. A 2024 social media petition from fans called for her removal from TCU’s roster.

Despite Prince’s final TCU season, averaging 17.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks per game, her talent couldn’t outshine the controversies.

Meanwhile, the spotlight belonged to No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers, the UConn star selected by the Dallas Wings. 

TCU guard Hailey Van Lith also made waves, going 11th to the Chicago Sky and reuniting with LSU teammate Angel Reese, who reacted interestingly to the pick.

