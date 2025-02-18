Employee Of LeBron James Really Hates Clay Travis

An employee for LeBron James declared Clay Travis the worst sports commentator in the country and an absolute "disgrace."

Jimmy Spencer's remarks were in response to Clay blaming LeBron and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver for the decline of the NBA's once-mass popularity.

"LeBron and Adam Silver destroyed the NBA brand," Clay posted on X. "It really happened in the covid bubble with BLM on court & political slogans on the jerseys, but five years later it’s suddenly acceptable for the sports media to acknowledge the league destruction. Fascinating how that happens."

That's when Jimmy Spencer weighed in:

To be clear, Clay is no Rachel Campos-Duffy in terms of sports commentating. But we digress.

Clay responded to Spencer's post by asking him if he had any comment on his boss once faking a hate crime by lying about someone spraying the N-word on the gate of his Los Angeles mansion.

On the topic of "hateful and divisive," Spencer's boss also once doxxed a heroic police officer because he had to shoot a black woman who was trying to stab another black woman to death. In other words, the officer saved a black woman's life.

LeBron still tried to ruin the man's life:

Interestingly, this Spencer fella helps run LeBron's The SpringHill Co., which produces Jemele Hill's new show about race on TruTV.

When OutKick has asked TruTV for comment on some of Hill's more racist comments – like calling white men "the worst thing in America" – the network claimed she is under the leadership of The SpringHill Co. – meaning people like Spencer.

We take it Spencer doesn't consider Jemele "hateful," "divisive," or "a disgrace."