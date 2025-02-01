Emotional Moment TCU's Jack Bech Honors Late Brother With Winning Touchdown At Senior Bowl

You couldn't have written a more emotional end to this year's Senior Bowl, but that's what we got when TCU's Jack Bech caught the winning touchdown during Saturday's annual game at University of South Alabama's Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

Vech had his best season with the Horned Frogs in 2024 with more than 1,000 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns.

However, he has also dealt with tragedy as his brother, former Princeton University football player Tiger Bech, was one of the victims of the terror attack that took place on Bourbon Street in New Orleans on New Year's Day.

You can no doubt understand that Bech was taking the field with a heavy heart and did so wearing a number different than his usual No. 18 that he wore with TCU.

Instead, he opted to wear his brother's No. 7.

With just a few seconds left in the fourth quarter, Bech caught a pass from Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan for what turned out to be a walk-off touchdown for the win.

After the game, Bech gave an emotional interview and talked about how his brother helped him through the game.

"It’s simple. My brother had some wings on me. He gave it to me and he let that all take place," Bech said. "Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Tiger, nothing else but them. They’re the reason I did what I did today. I attribute it all to them. I’m just the physical person here doing it."

"If I had the option that, if I came here, had the worst week ever, ruined my draft stock, but that means I could give my brother a hug right now, I would take that. On the flip-side of that, I don’t think I could have had the week that I had if all that wouldn’t have happened."

Wow, what a moment.

Somewhere, Tiger Bech is incredibly proud of his little brother.