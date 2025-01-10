Heroic Details Surface Of Former Football Player Killed In Terrorist Attack

Former Princeton football player Martin "Tiger" Bech died while protecting innocent life during the New Orleans terrorist attack.

Bech was killed in the early morning hours of January 1, 2025 when scumbag terrorist Shamsud-Din Jabbar carried out an attack on Bourbon Street.

He rammed a truck into people and then got out and opened fire. The ISIS supporter was eventually neutralized by police. A total of 15 people were killed.

New details emerge in death of Martin "Tiger" Bech.

Martin's brother Jack - a football player at TCU - tweeted new details Wednesday about the attack, and his brother spent the last moments of his life shielding an innocent woman.

He shared a text screenshot showing the FBI saw Martin on video "pushing" a "girl out of the way to save her life" before he was killed.

"He's a true American hero. Chills," the text continues.

This situation is a reminder that even in the darkest of moments, there's goodness that can shine through. It's a tragic situation that resulted because an evil person decided to unleash violence on innocent people welcoming in the new year.

Now, we're learning that the former Princeton football player saved a woman's life and sacrificed his own in doing so.

That's the definition of a hero. The word is overused a lot these days, but there's no doubt Martin "Tiger" Bech is an actual hero.

