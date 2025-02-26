Former NFL Star Obliterates Elon Musk's Critics With Hilarious Tweet

Former NFL star Le'Veon Bell doesn't want to hear anyone trash Elon Musk.

The Tesla founder and X owner has become a major figure in President Donald Trump's second administration, and his primary job is to find waste, fraud and abuse in the federal government.

That's turned Musk into a hero on the right and public enemy number one on the left. He is even facing a disturbing call to be assassinated, which the authorities are aware of and looking into.

At least one guy is coming to his defense!

Le'Veon Bell throws support behind Elon Musk.

Despite the fact Musk is the world's richest man and a legit tech genius responsible for huge jumps in EVs and rocket ships, some people honestly think he's an idiot.

No matter what you think of his politics, I'm not sure how anyone could think he's dumb.

Yet, people do, and Bell - a Trump supporter - came out swinging against them with a rather blunt tweet trashing the idea Musk is anything other than a smart dude.

The former Steelers star also pointed out the hypocrisy of people complaining on X…..about the man who owns it.

"Imagine coming to this app to call Elon Musk "stupid" 🤣 .. the same guy that owns this app, and who is actually putting rockets into the sky," Bell tweeted, in part, Tuesday night.

Boom! Roasted!

The former NFL running back turned rapper and boxer isn't wrong. It certainly is odd to see people target Elon Musk on an app that he owns.

He doesn't just own it. He paid $44 billion for the social media platform. People with that kind of cash definitely aren't dumb. His net worth, as of publication, is estimated to be more than $367 billion.

If he managed to get that kind of money while being an idiot, then he must be the luckiest in human history.

Believe it or not, you can disagree with someone's politics and actions, and still recognize the fact they're a genius. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.