Woman Calls For Elon Musk To Be Murdered, Gets Instant Dose Of Karma: WATCH

One woman might be about to learn the hard way that playing stupid games results in winning very stupid prizes.

Some people in America have seemingly lost their minds since President Donald Trump returned to the White House.

Instead of engaging in productive conversations, some people prefer to escalate the rhetoric. That now includes a woman who demanded Elon Musk be assassinated in a video blowing up on social media.

Woman demands Elon Musk be murdered.

TikTok user @sarahcroberts shared a now-deleted video calling for the Tesla and X owner to be assassinated.

"We need to X him [Musk], and by X I mean, formally known as assassination. And it's a warning from the FBI is going to f*cking show up. Arrest me. You don't have enough people to even investigate me at this point. I haven't filed my taxes in, like, eight years and yet, nobody has come for me. So, I'm going to f*cking say it. Let's assassinate some motherf*ckers," the woman said in the video.

You can watch the now-nuked post below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Well, she might now get her wish of getting a visit from the FBI and getting arrested. Her video captured the attention of the federal government, and that's bad news for @sarahcroberts.

Ed Martin, the US Attorney for Washington, D.C., responded on X saying they'll "talk soon" and she's going to be put "in the system."

The Daily Caller reported that she deleted her entire account following the video going viral, and that certainly appears to be the case.

Below is what you see if you search for her page as of Tuesday morning.

As a general rule of thumb, calling for people to be executed is a great way to get in big trouble. That's even truer when the person you're demanding be murdered is a part of the President's inner circle and the world's richest man.

Her video is, unfortunately, a sad sign of the times for some people. As Americans, we should be above calling for people who disagree with being killed.

It's not appropriate and it's simply pathetic. Engage in healthy debates and the exchange of ideas. Don't demand your political opponents be purged and killed.

This is the USA. It's not communist North Korea.

Now, it looks like she's going to get a visit from the feds, and let's hope that interaction is recorded. I'd love to see what kind of spin she puts on it. I'm sure she'll go with the tried and true "it was just a joke!" defense. Best of luck with that. She's going to need it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.