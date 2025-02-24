TikTok Tax Dodger Is In Big Trouble After Threatening Elon Musk

A TikTok user who has been evading taxes for nearly a decade has publicly called for the assassination of Elon Musk .

In a moment of quintessential liberal insanity, a woman with the username "saracroberts" went on Tik Tok to officially make the call for someone to kill Musk, who is the head of DOGE and the owner of X. She didn’t hide it either by using some veiled language. She left no room for interpretation on what she wanted the fate of Musk to be.

"Elon Musk, we need to X him, and by ‘X him’ I mean, formally known as assassination," she said.

It somehow got worse. This deranged woman decided to admit that she hasn’t filed taxes in eight years. There’s a lot of layers of idiocy there, but she added more by saying that because no one has investigated her for that, no one would come for her for threatening a White House employee. She bizarrely claimed that Musk is firing too many employees to send someone after her.

"Arrest me. You don’t even have enough people to even investigate me at this point. I haven’t filed my taxes in like eight years, and yet, no one has come for me. So I’m going to f—ing say it, let's assassinate some motherf—ers," she said.

This woman is about to find out real quick just how much she messed up her life by saying this. U.S. Attorney for DC Ed Martin wrote on X that he was going to look into her before writing the caption #NoOneIsAboveTheLaw.

"Duly noted. Thx for letting us know. We’ll put you in the system. Talk soon, M’am," Martin wrote .

That’s not a warning I would want to hear. She’s going to find out real soon that there are plenty of federal agents who will make time to put her in handcuffs.