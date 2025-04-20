Elly De La Cruz Makes Unreal Catch, Follows Up With Monster HR

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz had quite the Sunday afternoon against the Baltimore Orioles.

Every time we talk about the budding star, it seems like he’s doing something not many other players in MLB can do. Whether that’s stealing bases with blazing speed, or having some uncanny day at the plate, De La Cruz is always putting on a show.

In the second inning of Sunday’s game, Jackson Holliday made solid contact and roped a ball up the middle. Most people at shortstop would have to watch the ball bounce by them on the grass for a base hit.

But where most defenders see a lost cause, De La Cruz saw a surefire out. He turned into Superman to make this insane play.

This view puts just how far he left into perspective.

Dude. What a baller. This guy is going to be one of the game's brightest stars for years to come.

Just for kicks and giggles, in the next inning, he hit a towering moonshot to give his team a lead they would not relinquish.

That sequence of plays set the tone for the rest of the game, as the Reds would end up dropping 20 on Baltimore and winning 24-2 .

Dominique Wilkins was known as "The Human Highlight Reel" during his NBA career. De La Cruz is pretty much the MLB’s equivalent.