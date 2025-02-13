Eli Manning's Giants Teammate Speaks Out On Hall of Fame Snub

Eli Manning was snubbed for first-ballot Hall of Fame consideration, and his ex-Giants teammate, Prince Amukamara, made his case as to why the two-time Super Bowl MVP was left out of Canton in his first year of eligibility.

During the NFL Honors, the Hall of Fame Class of 2025 was revealed, with Eli Manning noticeably left off the list.

NFL fans started buzzing over Manning's qualifications. His highs included beating Tom Brady in the Super Bowl twice (truly a unique feat), but his lows included a career record of 117-117 as a starter. Manning also led the league in interceptions twice.

Amukamara, drafted 19th overall in 2011 as a touted CB out of Nebraska, spoke out about Manning's egregious snubbing, speaking to TMZ Sports.

Surely, Amukamara's outcry won't help undo the damage done by Canton voters, but the uproar should be a reminder of Manning's famed career.

"Snubbed dude, come on man!" Amukamara said.

"And it’s crazy because before he retired, that’s always been the argument right: is he a first ballot Hall of Famer?" Amukamara added.

Manning has long been on the fringes of Hall of Fame talk.

Jared Allen, Eric Allen, Sterling Sharpe, and Antonio Gates made the cut as part of the Class of 2025. Members are selected based on a consensus of 80 percent of voters or higher.

Eli's resume includes four Pro Bowl nods, two Super Bowl wins and passing accolades, which rank him roughly in the top 15 of all-time NFL arms. He was also praised throughout his career for his durability — he never missed a game due to injury (starting 234 games).

Asked whether he thinks Eli will ever get in, Prince Amukamara said it's only a matter of time.

"All I know is two-time Super Bowl MVP, beat everybody’s GOAT, never missed a down, never missed a play, never missed a game… He’ll get in next time," he said.

