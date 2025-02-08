Eli Manning Leads 'God Bless America' In New Orleans Restaurant

You'd think missing out on being elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility would have former New York Giants quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champ Eli Manning bumming pretty hard.

Nope, he still seems to be in a great mood with the Super Bowl in his hometown.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

Such a great mood, in fact, that he's leading restaurants in song.

Patriotic songs.

As can be seen in a video floating around social media, Eli and his brother Cooper — an underrated Manning — can be seen leading a Big Easy restaurant in a rendition of "God Bless America."

As you can see in that tweet, it was Cooper — father of Arch — who got the singing started.

Like I said; underrated Manning.

Now, was it the best rendition of that tune I've ever heard? No. It was a little on the pitchy side, and if this was American Idol, I don't think they'd be getting one of those papers to go to Hollywood that they could rub in the faces of all the losers who spent the day sitting around a convention for nothing.

But still, it's the thought that counts, and it was a cool moment.

This should say a lot coming from me, because I hate it when people sing in restaurants. Even "Happy Birthday."

I mean, if you want to sing it at a reasonable level at your table, that's one thing, but I can't stand when the server makes everyone stop what they're doing to sing to some kid.

Congratulations, you turned eleven. What an accomplishment. May I go back to my New York strip and domestic draft beer, or is there anyone else here that I need to sing to because they tumbled out of their mother on this date?

But this wasn't that, so good on the Brothers Manning for getting everyone in a patriotic mood on one of the best weekends on the American sports calendar.